Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.70.

A number of analysts recently commented on TEX shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Terex from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Terex from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Terex from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Terex from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Terex in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:TEX opened at $54.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.48 and a 200-day moving average of $58.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.57. Terex has a twelve month low of $43.70 and a twelve month high of $68.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.10. Terex had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 27.89%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Terex will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Terex’s payout ratio is presently 9.01%.

In related news, CAO Stephen Johnston sold 3,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $200,818.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $905,572. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Scott Posner sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $756,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,521,387.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Stephen Johnston sold 3,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $200,818.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $905,572. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TEX. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Terex by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Terex by 179.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Terex by 5,549.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 128,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,366,000 after purchasing an additional 125,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Terex by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 93,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,661 shares during the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

