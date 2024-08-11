Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.150-6.550 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 6.600. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.3 billion-$1.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.3 billion.

Tennant Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE TNC traded up $1.18 on Friday, reaching $93.64. The company had a trading volume of 101,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,172. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.61 and its 200-day moving average is $105.96. Tennant has a 1-year low of $72.81 and a 1-year high of $124.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $331.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.00 million. Tennant had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 9.10%. Tennant’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Tennant will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tennant Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.60%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Tennant from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

About Tennant

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, and asset management solutions.

Featured Stories

