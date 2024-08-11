Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) PT Raised to $59.00

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.19% from the stock’s current price.

TGLS has been the subject of several other research reports. Sidoti upgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Tecnoglass in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Tecnoglass from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:TGLS traded up $2.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.09. 654,333 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,549. Tecnoglass has a one year low of $28.21 and a one year high of $59.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.85.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The business had revenue of $219.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Tecnoglass’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Tecnoglass will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGLS. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Tecnoglass by 232.8% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,614,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,017,000 after buying an additional 1,129,603 shares during the period. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC increased its stake in Tecnoglass by 200.1% in the 4th quarter. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC now owns 577,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,410,000 after buying an additional 385,265 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in Tecnoglass by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,300,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,431,000 after buying an additional 342,451 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Tecnoglass by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 815,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,288,000 after buying an additional 302,163 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Tecnoglass by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 884,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,385,000 after buying an additional 96,602 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.35% of the company’s stock.

Tecnoglass Inc manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum and vinyl products for commercial and residential construction markets in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company provides low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

