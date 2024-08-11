TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $50.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of TechTarget from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of TechTarget from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of TechTarget from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TechTarget has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $40.17.

TechTarget stock traded down $2.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.82. The stock had a trading volume of 216,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,296. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.99. TechTarget has a twelve month low of $23.43 and a twelve month high of $41.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 8.60 and a quick ratio of 8.60. The firm has a market cap of $765.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.28, a PEG ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.07.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The information services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). TechTarget had a positive return on equity of 6.14% and a negative net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $51.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.31 million. Equities analysts anticipate that TechTarget will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of TechTarget by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 2,726,635 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $95,050,000 after buying an additional 55,125 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TechTarget by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 209,083 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,289,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of TechTarget by 249.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 219,739 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,660,000 after buying an additional 156,814 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of TechTarget during the 1st quarter worth approximately $501,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of TechTarget by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,853 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. The company's service enables technology vendors to identify, reach, and influence corporate information technology (IT) decision-makers actively researching specific IT purchases; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

