TD Securities Increases Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Price Target to C$44.00

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO – Free Report) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$46.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$43.88.

Shares of TSE:GWO opened at C$41.32 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$40.24 and its 200 day moving average is C$41.67. Great-West Lifeco has a 12-month low of C$37.06 and a 12-month high of C$45.18. The stock has a market cap of C$38.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 22.18, a current ratio of 37.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.555 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. Great-West Lifeco’s payout ratio is 63.25%.

In other Great-West Lifeco news, Director Olivier Desmarais sold 1,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.88, for a total value of C$42,065.52. 70.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Great-West Lifeco Inc engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers life, accidental death and dismemberment, disability, critical illness, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement and wealth savings, income and annuity products, and other specialty products to individuals, families, businesses, and organizations.

