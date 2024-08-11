TD Cowen Trims Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Target Price to $70.00

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) had its target price decreased by TD Cowen from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

POWI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $95.00 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Monday, August 5th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.33.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on POWI

Power Integrations Stock Performance

Power Integrations stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.36. 465,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,034. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.15. Power Integrations has a twelve month low of $59.63 and a twelve month high of $89.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 65.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.11.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $106.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Power Integrations will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Power Integrations Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 4,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.25, for a total value of $373,812.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,198 shares in the company, valued at $6,967,795.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Power Integrations news, insider David Mh Matthews sold 9,500 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total value of $733,115.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,146,266.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 4,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.25, for a total transaction of $373,812.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,967,795.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,481,667 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POWI. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 8,102.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 22,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 21,877 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its position in Power Integrations by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 27,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 4,788 shares in the last quarter.

About Power Integrations

(Get Free Report)

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.