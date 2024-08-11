TD Cowen Trims Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Target Price to $47.00

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at TD Cowen from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 59.38% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Dutch Bros from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Dutch Bros from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Dutch Bros from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.82.

NYSE:BROS traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.49. 6,803,916 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,676,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.01 and its 200-day moving average is $33.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 2.53. Dutch Bros has a 1-year low of $22.67 and a 1-year high of $43.49.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $324.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.39 million. Dutch Bros had a return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 1.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Dutch Bros will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Dm Trust Aggregator, Llc sold 27,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $977,402.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,116,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,246,523.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Dm Trust Aggregator, Llc sold 27,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $977,402.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,116,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,246,523.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 334,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $12,310,442.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 871,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,124,503.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,228,068 shares of company stock worth $44,765,154. 46.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 3,321.7% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Abound Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

