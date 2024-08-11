TD Cowen Raises Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Price Target to $7.00

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) had its price target boosted by TD Cowen from $2.50 to $7.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LUMN. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $1.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lumen Technologies from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded Lumen Technologies from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $1.25 to $3.15 in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $1.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.53.

NYSE LUMN traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,472,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,439,184. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.14. Lumen Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.78 and a 52 week high of $7.83.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 76.21% and a positive return on equity of 4.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,304,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,136,000 after acquiring an additional 5,782,249 shares during the period. Palestra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lumen Technologies by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,167,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,437,000 after acquiring an additional 4,637,585 shares during the last quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,963,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114,866 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,303,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 798.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,438,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

