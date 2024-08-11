TD Cowen Increases Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Price Target to $145.00

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at TD Cowen from $137.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.56% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Natera from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Natera in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Natera in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Natera from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.80.

Get Natera alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NTRA

Natera Stock Up 6.4 %

NASDAQ:NTRA traded up $6.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $114.57. The company had a trading volume of 4,125,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,851. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.72 and a beta of 1.48. Natera has a 1 year low of $36.90 and a 1 year high of $117.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $413.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.00 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 30.24% and a negative return on equity of 49.72%. Natera’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.97) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Natera will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Natera

In other news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.65, for a total transaction of $185,946.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,170,315.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.65, for a total value of $185,946.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,170,315.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 1,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.77, for a total transaction of $108,627.89. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,400 shares in the company, valued at $21,211,728. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,387 shares of company stock valued at $9,547,136. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRA. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Natera by 50.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 324 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Natera during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 109.3% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 745 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 538 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Natera Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.