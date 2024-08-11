TD Cowen Boosts PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Price Target to $10.00

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Free Report) had its price target upped by TD Cowen from $7.50 to $10.00 in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PureCycle Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.50.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in PureCycle Technologies by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 19,458 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. Wealth Effects LLC boosted its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 87,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 31,750 shares during the period. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in PureCycle Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. 63.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
PureCycle Technologies, Inc engages in the production of recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled polypropylene resin that has multiple applications, including packaging and labeling for consumer products, piping, ropes, cabling, and plastic parts for various industries.
