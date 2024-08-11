TD Cowen Boosts PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Price Target to $10.00

Posted by on Aug 11th, 2024

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCTFree Report) had its price target upped by TD Cowen from $7.50 to $10.00 in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PureCycle Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PCT

PureCycle Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of PureCycle Technologies stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.64. The company had a trading volume of 3,257,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,796,755. PureCycle Technologies has a one year low of $2.38 and a one year high of $11.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $928.51 million, a PE ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 1.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in PureCycle Technologies by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 19,458 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. Wealth Effects LLC boosted its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 87,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 31,750 shares during the period. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in PureCycle Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. 63.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PureCycle Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PureCycle Technologies, Inc engages in the production of recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled polypropylene resin that has multiple applications, including packaging and labeling for consumer products, piping, ropes, cabling, and plastic parts for various industries.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT)

Receive News & Ratings for PureCycle Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureCycle Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.