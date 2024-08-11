TD Cowen Boosts Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Price Target to $30.00

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Free Report) had its price target upped by TD Cowen from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Leerink Partnrs raised Myriad Genetics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an underperform rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Myriad Genetics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Myriad Genetics in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a sector outperform rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.40.

MYGN stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.95. The company had a trading volume of 721,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,984. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.01. Myriad Genetics has a 12-month low of $13.82 and a 12-month high of $28.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 1.95.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $211.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.44 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 30.30% and a negative return on equity of 6.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Myriad Genetics will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel K. Spiegelman sold 3,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $83,487.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,705 shares in the company, valued at $808,978.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Myriad Genetics news, CEO Paul J. Diaz sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $1,880,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,066,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,728,781.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel K. Spiegelman sold 3,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $83,487.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,978.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 142,832 shares of company stock worth $3,574,217 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYGN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 2.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,776,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,924,000 after buying an additional 75,445 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 14.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 9,838 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 1.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 56,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 50,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 3,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics in the 2nd quarter worth about $162,000. 99.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and pharmacogenomics. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, and metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

