Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Given “Outperform” Rating at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $63.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $61.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TARS. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $51.17.

TARS traded up $3.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,902,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,593. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.06. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $12.57 and a twelve month high of $42.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 7.92 and a current ratio of 8.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.53.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $27.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.94 million. On average, research analysts predict that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TARS. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $48,380,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,904,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 1,113.5% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 898,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,642,000 after purchasing an additional 824,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,640,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,551,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,576,000 after purchasing an additional 316,128 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for eye care in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is XDEMVY, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

