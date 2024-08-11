Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Given “Outperform” Rating at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $63.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $61.00.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TARS. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $51.17.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 13.7 %
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $27.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.94 million. On average, research analysts predict that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tarsus Pharmaceuticals
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TARS. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $48,380,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,904,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 1,113.5% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 898,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,642,000 after purchasing an additional 824,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,640,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,551,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,576,000 after purchasing an additional 316,128 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for eye care in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is XDEMVY, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Tarsus Pharmaceuticals
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Why Wall Street Analysts Raised Price Targets for Suncor Stock
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Is Super Micro Computer a Buy After Shares Sink 20% on Earnings?
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Cassava Sciences: A Hot Stock to Trade, Invest, or Avoid?
Receive News & Ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.