Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Upgraded by Bank of America to Buy

Bank of America upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $54.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SYF. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com raised Synchrony Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Baird R W raised Synchrony Financial to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $50.41.

Synchrony Financial Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of SYF stock traded up $0.81 on Friday, reaching $46.57. The company had a trading volume of 3,053,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,185,289. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.72 and a 200-day moving average of $43.56. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $27.30 and a 12 month high of $52.67.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.20. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 14.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Bart Schaller sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.84, for a total value of $47,281.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,390 shares in the company, valued at $2,510,987.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Synchrony Financial

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYF. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 83.6% during the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. 96.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

