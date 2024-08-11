Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Announces Earnings Results

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Synaptics had a negative return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $247.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Synaptics updated its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

Synaptics Stock Up 0.5 %

SYNA stock opened at $72.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.83 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 5.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.19. Synaptics has a fifty-two week low of $67.83 and a fifty-two week high of $121.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Synaptics from $115.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Synaptics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Synaptics from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Synaptics from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.78.

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

Further Reading

