Sylogist (TSE:SYZ) PT Raised to C$14.00

Sylogist (TSE:SYZ – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Cormark from C$12.25 to C$14.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Sylogist from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sylogist from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of Sylogist to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$12.68.

Get Sylogist alerts:

View Our Latest Report on SYZ

Sylogist Stock Performance

TSE:SYZ traded down C$0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$11.24. The stock had a trading volume of 13,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,202. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.92, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$263.35 million, a P/E ratio of 562.00 and a beta of 0.82. Sylogist has a 1-year low of C$6.46 and a 1-year high of C$11.49.

Sylogist (TSE:SYZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.06). Sylogist had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 1.27%. The company had revenue of C$16.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$16.40 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sylogist will post 0.3203147 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sylogist Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Sylogist’s payout ratio is 200.00%.

Sylogist Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides mission-critical software-as-a-service solutions in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company offers SylogistMission constituent relationship management system, which includes donor management, fundraising, volunteer management, and program delivery; and enterprise resource management, such as accounting and financial management, grant and award management, budget management, payroll and human resources, analytics and reporting, and support and training.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sylogist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylogist and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.