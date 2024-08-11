Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) PT Raised to $36.00

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Oppenheimer from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.83% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SG. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sweetgreen in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.60.

SG traded up $8.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.01. The stock had a trading volume of 15,864,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,687,511. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.65 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.43. Sweetgreen has a twelve month low of $8.64 and a twelve month high of $36.72.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $184.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.79 million. Sweetgreen had a negative net margin of 17.15% and a negative return on equity of 20.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sweetgreen will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jonathan Neman sold 150,000 shares of Sweetgreen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $4,575,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,100,000 shares in the company, valued at $64,050,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Adrienne Gemperle sold 6,808 shares of Sweetgreen stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total value of $210,707.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,710 shares in the company, valued at $3,674,074.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jonathan Neman sold 150,000 shares of Sweetgreen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $4,575,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,050,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 440,692 shares of company stock worth $13,738,038. Company insiders own 21.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sweetgreen during the second quarter valued at $76,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Sweetgreen during the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Sweetgreen during the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Sweetgreen during the second quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sweetgreen during the first quarter valued at $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

