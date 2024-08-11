Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) PT Raised to $27.00

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 22.88% from the stock’s current price.

SG has been the topic of a number of other reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sweetgreen in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Sweetgreen in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.60.

Shares of SG traded up $8.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.01. 15,864,979 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,687,511. Sweetgreen has a one year low of $8.64 and a one year high of $36.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.33 and a 200 day moving average of $23.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.65 and a beta of 2.30.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Sweetgreen had a negative net margin of 17.15% and a negative return on equity of 20.74%. The business had revenue of $184.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Sweetgreen’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sweetgreen will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jonathan Neman sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $6,260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,730,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Sweetgreen news, insider Adrienne Gemperle sold 3,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $121,920.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,934,989.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan Neman sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $6,260,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,100,000 shares in the company, valued at $65,730,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 440,692 shares of company stock worth $13,738,038 over the last three months. 21.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SG. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen in the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen in the 4th quarter worth about $137,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen in the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen in the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. 95.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

