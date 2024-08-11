Susquehanna Lowers Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target to $147.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Susquehanna from $157.00 to $147.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 44.03% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GPN. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $172.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp cut their target price on Global Payments from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $152.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.04.

NYSE:GPN traded down $2.00 on Thursday, reaching $102.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,125,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,308,252. The firm has a market cap of $26.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.39. Global Payments has a 1-year low of $91.60 and a 1-year high of $141.77.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.03. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $166,305.23. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,087.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,774,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in Global Payments by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Global Payments by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,870,000 after acquiring an additional 5,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

