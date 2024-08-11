Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Macquarie assumed coverage on Surgery Partners in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $39.86.

SGRY stock opened at $29.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 2.78. Surgery Partners has a fifty-two week low of $22.05 and a fifty-two week high of $37.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.58 and a 200-day moving average of $27.93.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $762.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.94 million. Surgery Partners had a positive return on equity of 3.00% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Danielle Burkhalter sold 6,000 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $158,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $801,042.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Surgery Partners by 7,987.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,504,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,701,000 after buying an additional 2,473,282 shares during the last quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,415,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,765,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,417,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,289,000 after purchasing an additional 698,845 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Surgery Partners by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,801,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,643,000 after purchasing an additional 589,499 shares during the period.

Surgery Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company provides ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

