Surge Components (OTCMKTS:SPRS) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.50

Surge Components, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPRS – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.50 and traded as low as $2.40. Surge Components shares last traded at $2.40, with a volume of 100 shares.
Surge Components Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.70. The stock has a market cap of $13.66 million, a P/E ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 0.93.
Surge Components (OTCMKTS:SPRS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.35 million for the quarter. Surge Components had a return on equity of 0.96% and a net margin of 0.57%.
About Surge Components
Surge Components, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic products and components. It offers capacitors, which are electrical energy storage devices; and discrete semiconductor components, such as rectifiers, transistors, diodes, circuit protection devices, and audible components comprising audible transducers, Piezo buzzers, speakers, and microphones.
