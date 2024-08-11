Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $700.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $1,090.00.

SMCI has been the topic of several other research reports. Nomura lowered Super Micro Computer from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $930.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Super Micro Computer from $960.00 to $890.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $600.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $800.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $911.85.

Super Micro Computer stock opened at $508.76 on Wednesday. Super Micro Computer has a 12 month low of $226.59 and a 12 month high of $1,229.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $787.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $837.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.27.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $6.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.63 by ($1.38). The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 35.06% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company’s revenue was up 142.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.43 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Super Micro Computer will post 29.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total transaction of $419,585.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,339,835.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,147,374. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total value of $419,585.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,339,835.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Super Micro Computer by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 30 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in Super Micro Computer by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 141.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

