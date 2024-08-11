Super Group (NYSE:SGHC) Rating Reiterated by Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Super Group (NYSE:SGHC – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Super Group in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Get Super Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on SGHC

Super Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SGHC traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.03. The stock had a trading volume of 261,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,801. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 0.71. Super Group has a 1-year low of $2.63 and a 1-year high of $3.98.

Super Group (NYSE:SGHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Super Group had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $411.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.40 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Super Group will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Super Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.14%. Super Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

Institutional Trading of Super Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGHC. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Super Group by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 13,928 shares during the last quarter. Phraction Management LLC increased its holdings in Super Group by 183.0% in the 4th quarter. Phraction Management LLC now owns 128,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 83,000 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super Group in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Super Group in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super Group in the first quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

Super Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. Super Group (SGHC) Limited is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Super Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.