Super Group (NYSE:SGHC) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Super Group (NYSE:SGHC – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Super Group in a research note on Thursday.

Get Super Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on SGHC

Super Group Stock Down 4.4 %

NYSE:SGHC traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.03. The company had a trading volume of 261,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,801. Super Group has a twelve month low of $2.63 and a twelve month high of $3.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.37.

Super Group (NYSE:SGHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $411.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.40 million. Super Group had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 11.56%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Super Group will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Super Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. Super Group’s payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

Institutional Trading of Super Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SGHC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Super Group by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,715 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super Group during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in Super Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Super Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Super Group

(Get Free Report)

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. Super Group (SGHC) Limited is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Super Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.