Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Lifted to “Buy” at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Free Report) (NYSE:SU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. TD Securities currently has C$59.00 target price on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$61.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Raymond James set a C$51.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$61.96.
View Our Latest Research Report on SU
Suncor Energy Stock Down 0.3 %
Suncor Energy Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 35.91%.
Insider Activity
In other news, Senior Officer Kristopher Peter Smith sold 100,000 shares of Suncor Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.66, for a total value of C$5,165,900.00. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.
Suncor Energy Company Profile
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Suncor Energy
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Cassava Sciences: A Hot Stock to Trade, Invest, or Avoid?
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/5 – 8/9
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- The Cannabis Sector: Profitability Takes Center Stage
Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.