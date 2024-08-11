Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Lifted to “Buy” at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Free Report) (NYSE:SU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. TD Securities currently has C$59.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$61.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Raymond James set a C$51.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$61.96.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on SU

Suncor Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

Suncor Energy Announces Dividend

Shares of TSE SU opened at C$54.48 on Wednesday. Suncor Energy has a 1 year low of C$40.07 and a 1 year high of C$56.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$52.24 and its 200 day moving average price is C$50.55. The firm has a market cap of C$69.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.00, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 35.91%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Kristopher Peter Smith sold 100,000 shares of Suncor Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.66, for a total value of C$5,165,900.00. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.