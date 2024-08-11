Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Rating Increased to Buy at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Suncor Energy from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Raymond James upgraded Suncor Energy to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $54.75.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SU stock opened at $39.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.51. Suncor Energy has a 1 year low of $29.45 and a 1 year high of $41.50. The firm has a market cap of $50.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.12.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.51. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Suncor Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 35.63%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Suncor Energy

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SU. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 57,318,037 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,836,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,629 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,226,454 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,890,768,000 after buying an additional 691,497 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 32,070,496 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,032,453,000 after buying an additional 4,612,764 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 23,048,048 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $878,131,000 after acquiring an additional 366,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,157,546 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $817,835,000 after acquiring an additional 868,475 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

About Suncor Energy

(Get Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.