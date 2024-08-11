Sui (SUI) Price Hits $0.89

Sui (SUI) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. Sui has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion and $262.67 million worth of Sui was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Sui has traded 48% higher against the dollar. One Sui coin can now be purchased for $0.89 or 0.00001497 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Sui’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,596,086,127 coins. The official website for Sui is sui.io/#. Sui’s official Twitter account is @suinetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sui (SUI) is a cryptocurrency . Sui has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,596,086,126.6588883 in circulation. The last known price of Sui is 0.89318115 USD and is up 2.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 276 active market(s) with $332,088,184.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sui.io/#.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sui directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sui should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sui using one of the exchanges listed above.

