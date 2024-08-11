Stratec (ETR:SBS) Trading 4.6% Higher

Stratec SE (ETR:SBS – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €38.65 ($42.47) and last traded at €38.65 ($42.47). 2,267 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 6,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at €36.95 ($40.60).

Stratec Stock Up 3.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $483.97 million, a PE ratio of 38.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.98, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €44.28 and its 200 day moving average price is €42.98.

About Stratec

Stratec SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures automation and instrumentation solutions in the fields of in-vitro diagnostics and life sciences in Germany, European Union, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Instrumentation, Diatron, and Smart Consumables.

