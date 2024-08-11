StockNews.com Upgrades Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) to “Strong-Buy”

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

DOX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Amdocs from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Amdocs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amdocs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.50.

Amdocs Stock Performance

Shares of Amdocs stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.02. 776,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 720,533. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.28 and a 200-day moving average of $85.27. Amdocs has a 1 year low of $74.41 and a 1 year high of $94.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.73.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Amdocs will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amdocs

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Amdocs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Amdocs in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in Amdocs during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Amdocs in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

