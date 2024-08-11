StockNews.com Lowers WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on WEC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a sector outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $87.31.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on WEC

WEC Energy Group Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:WEC traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,838,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,179,300. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.93. WEC Energy Group has a 1 year low of $75.13 and a 1 year high of $92.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.74.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.835 per share. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 72.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total transaction of $120,918.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,796.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total transaction of $120,918.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,796.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $31,412.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,335.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WEC. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter worth approximately $127,945,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 763.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,332,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,164,000 after buying an additional 1,178,270 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,665,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $140,146,000 after buying an additional 803,718 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 36.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,566,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $201,328,000 after purchasing an additional 688,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 36.0% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,748,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $143,557,000 after purchasing an additional 462,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

About WEC Energy Group

(Get Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.