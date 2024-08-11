StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on shares of TRX Gold from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $1.40 price target on shares of TRX Gold in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.

Get TRX Gold alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on TRX

TRX Gold Price Performance

TRX opened at $0.38 on Wednesday. TRX Gold has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $0.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.41.

TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). TRX Gold had a negative return on equity of 3.84% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $10.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.50 million. Research analysts anticipate that TRX Gold will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its stake in TRX Gold stock. PFG Investments LLC lifted its stake in TRX Gold Co. (NYSE:TRX – Free Report) by 1,103.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 228,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209,588 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC owned 0.08% of TRX Gold worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 1.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TRX Gold

(Get Free Report)

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TRX Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRX Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.