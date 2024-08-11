StockNews.com Downgrades Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

CRBP has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $77.67.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:CRBP traded up $2.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.57. The stock had a trading volume of 317,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,794. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.91. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.03 and a one year high of $61.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $604.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 2.59.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.29. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Corbus Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CFO Sean F. Moran sold 1,958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total transaction of $82,470.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,605 shares in the company, valued at $2,047,242.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Sean F. Moran sold 1,958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total transaction of $82,470.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,605 shares in the company, valued at $2,047,242.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sean F. Moran sold 9,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $466,533.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,423,931.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,733 shares of company stock worth $2,530,799. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Corbus Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRBP. Ikarian Capital LLC increased its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 185.5% during the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 559,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,946,000 after buying an additional 363,372 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,363,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,181,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 143.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 437,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,158,000 after buying an additional 257,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $7,554,000. 64.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products to defeat serious illness. It develops CRB-701, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) that targets the expression of Nectin-4 on cancer cells to release a cytotoxic payload of monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE), which is in Phase I clinical trial; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody that blocks the activation of TGFß expressed on cancer cells for the treatment of solid tumors; CRB-913, a peripherally restricted cannabinoid type-1 (CB1) receptor inverse agonist for the treatment of obesity.

