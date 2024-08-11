StockNews.com Begins Coverage on VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of VolitionRx in a report on Thursday, May 16th.
VolitionRx Trading Down 7.2 %
VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.27 million. Research analysts forecast that VolitionRx will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.
About VolitionRx
VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of cancers, and sepsis and COVID-19 in the United States and internationally. The company offers Nu.Q Vet, a cancer screening test for dogs and other animals; Nu.Q Nets for monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Cancer for monitoring disease progression, response to treatment and minimal residual disease; Capture-PCR, an isolating and capturing circulating tumor derived DNA from plasma samples for early cancer detection; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.
