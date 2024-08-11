StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Organovo Stock Up 2.0 %

ONVO opened at $0.55 on Wednesday. Organovo has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $2.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.92. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.68.

Get Organovo alerts:

Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 31st. The medical research company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Organovo will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Organovo

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Organovo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organovo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.