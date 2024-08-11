StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Cemtrex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CETX opened at $0.15 on Thursday. Cemtrex has a one year low of $0.14 and a one year high of $7.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 million, a P/E ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.85.

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The industrial products company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.16 million during the quarter. Cemtrex had a negative return on equity of 74.68% and a negative net margin of 7.64%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.75) EPS.

Cemtrex Company Profile

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Security, Industrial Services, and Cemtrex Corporate segments. The company offers browser-based video monitoring and analytics-based recognition systems, cameras, servers, and access control systems for security and surveillance in industrial and commercial facilities, federal prisons, hospitals, universities, schools, and federal and state government offices; and provides critical security and video surveillance solutions utilizing artificial intelligence based data algorithms.

