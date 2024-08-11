StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Applied DNA Sciences from $7.00 to $1.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ APDN opened at $0.36 on Thursday. Applied DNA Sciences has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $35.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.39. The company has a market capitalization of $354,600.00, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.09.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $1.11. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 306.32% and a negative net margin of 222.33%. The business had revenue of $0.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($4.80) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Applied DNA Sciences will post -2.95 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Applied DNA Sciences stock. AMH Equity Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN – Free Report) by 46.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 540,385 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,385 shares during the quarter. AMH Equity Ltd owned about 63.57% of Applied DNA Sciences worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 22.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Therapeutic DNA Production Services; MDx Testing Services; and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services.

