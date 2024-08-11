Stock Repurchase Plan Approved by Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) Board of Directors

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 8th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $282.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.00.

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $273.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $268.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $276.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Snap-on has a 12-month low of $249.84 and a 12-month high of $298.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.98.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.13. Snap-on had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 21.90%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.89 earnings per share. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Snap-on will post 18.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 39.03%.

In other news, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 8,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.17, for a total transaction of $2,236,443.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,822.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 8,434 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.17, for a total transaction of $2,236,443.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,822.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 5,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total value of $1,655,069.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,699 shares in the company, valued at $27,048,945.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,632 shares of company stock worth $10,353,409. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

