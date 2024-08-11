Stifel Nicolaus Increases Medexus Pharmaceuticals (CVE:MDP) Price Target to C$2.80

Medexus Pharmaceuticals (CVE:MDP – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.35 to C$2.80 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential downside of 63.87% from the company’s previous close.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of MDP traded down C$0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$7.75. The company had a trading volume of 40,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,619. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,174.36, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$148.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.75 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.75. Medexus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of C$2.80 and a 52 week high of C$9.75.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and the United States. The company's primary products are Rasuvo and Metoject, a formulation of methotrexate designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other auto-immune diseases; IXINITY, an intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in patients 12 years of age or older with Hemophilia B; and Rupall, which is indicated for the treatment of seasonal allergic rhinitis, perennial allergic rhinitis, and chronic spontaneous urticaria in patients 2 years of age and older.

