Stifel Nicolaus Increases Medexus Pharmaceuticals (CVE:MDP) Price Target to C$2.80

Medexus Pharmaceuticals (CVE:MDP – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.35 to C$2.80 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential downside of 63.87% from the company’s previous close.
Medexus Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.9 %
Shares of MDP traded down C$0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$7.75. The company had a trading volume of 40,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,619. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,174.36, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$148.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.75 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.75. Medexus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of C$2.80 and a 52 week high of C$9.75.
Medexus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
