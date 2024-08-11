Stifel Nicolaus Increases Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) Price Target to $51.00

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $50.00 to $51.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.08% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Global Partners Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of GLP stock traded down $0.44 on Friday, reaching $39.51. 49,061 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,942. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.34. Global Partners has a 1-year low of $27.07 and a 1-year high of $50.85.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The energy company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Global Partners had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 0.71%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Global Partners will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Global Partners news, insider Global Gp Llc purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.29 per share, with a total value of $432,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,981 shares in the company, valued at $2,077,097.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders acquired 110,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,979,700. Company insiders own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Global Partners by 6,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 315,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,541,000 after buying an additional 310,000 shares during the last quarter. Fractal Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Partners by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 195,234 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,260,000 after purchasing an additional 62,000 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Partners by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 137,175 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,804,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Partners by 0.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 113,527 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,038,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Partners by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,216 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. 38.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations, and Commercial.

