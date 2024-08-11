Steem (STEEM) Price Tops $0.16 on Exchanges

Steem (STEEM) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 11th. Steem has a market cap of $76.61 million and $17.42 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Steem has traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar. One Steem coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000278 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,772.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000171 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $328.52 or 0.00558964 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00009892 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.21 or 0.00100736 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $149.49 or 0.00254360 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00031368 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00033969 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.79 or 0.00067700 BTC.
Steem Coin Profile
Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 468,720,963 coins. Steem’s official website is steem.com. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Steem Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Steem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.