Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Acquired by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $7,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STLD. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 344,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,694,000 after purchasing an additional 37,033 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,034,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,290,000 after purchasing an additional 25,280 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 17,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 743,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,831,000 after purchasing an additional 98,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1,498.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 27,870 shares in the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $119.43. 803,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,236,365. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.53 and a 1 year high of $151.34. The company has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The basic materials company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.05. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on STLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.86.

In other news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $2,873,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,265,376.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

