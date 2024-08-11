Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 144,097 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 7,804 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $11,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in Starbucks by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 80,472 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $6,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 33.8% in the second quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 4,723 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,002 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 23,398 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 6,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Star Manager LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,524,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $0.66 on Friday, reaching $75.09. 4,683,590 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,243,939. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.55 and a fifty-two week high of $107.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.99.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 62.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on SBUX shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.88.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at $5,234,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,264,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,250 shares of company stock valued at $579,375. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

