Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Declares Dividend of $0.14

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.144 per share on Friday, October 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th.

Standard Chartered Trading Up 3.6 %

SCBFY stock opened at $19.07 on Friday. Standard Chartered has a 12-month low of $14.35 and a 12-month high of $20.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.81.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates in three segments: Corporate, Commercial & Institutional Banking; Consumer, Private & Business Banking; and Ventures.

