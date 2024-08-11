Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Declares Dividend of $0.14

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.144 per share on Friday, October 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th.
Standard Chartered Trading Up 3.6 %
SCBFY stock opened at $19.07 on Friday. Standard Chartered has a 12-month low of $14.35 and a 12-month high of $20.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.81.
Standard Chartered Company Profile
