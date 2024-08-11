Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Receives $2.64 Average Price Target from Analysts

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Strong Sell” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.64.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SAVE shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Spirit Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on Spirit Airlines from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Spirit Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $3.50 to $2.75 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $3.25 to $2.75 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

SAVE opened at $2.60 on Friday. Spirit Airlines has a 12 month low of $2.54 and a 12 month high of $17.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.33. The company has a market cap of $284.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.41.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($0.14). Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 13.20% and a negative return on equity of 57.87%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will post -6.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 127.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 4,443 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 467.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Spirit Airlines by 862.8% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106 shares during the period. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Spirit Airlines by 21,975.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. The company also offers hotels and rental cars services. It serves 93 destinations in 15 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a fleet of 205 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. The company was formerly known as Clippert Trucking Company and changed its name to Spirit Airlines, Inc in 1992.

