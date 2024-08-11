Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) Price Target Lowered to GBX 8,150 at Berenberg Bank

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 9,800 ($125.24) to GBX 8,150 ($104.15) in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Shore Capital restated a sell rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 9,690 ($123.83) to GBX 9,580 ($122.43) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 9,697.50 ($123.93).

LON SPX traded down GBX 240 ($3.07) on Friday, reaching GBX 7,660 ($97.89). The company had a trading volume of 137,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,150. The firm has a market cap of £5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,076.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.01, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a fifty-two week low of GBX 7,650 ($97.76) and a fifty-two week high of £112.80 ($144.15). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 8,617.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 9,373.69.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 47.50 ($0.61) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6,425.70%.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions it operates through three segments: Steam Thermal Solutions; Electric Thermal Solutions; and Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Solutions. The company offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating, curing, cooking, drying, cleaning, sterilizing, space heating, humidifying, vacuum packing, and producing hot water; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

