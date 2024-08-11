Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) PT Raised to $120.00

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at UBS Group from $111.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 36.64% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Spectrum Brands from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Spectrum Brands from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Spectrum Brands from $88.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Spectrum Brands from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spectrum Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.88.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Stock Down 2.9 %

NYSE SPB traded down $2.64 on Friday, reaching $87.82. The company had a trading volume of 672,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,256. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.14 and its 200 day moving average is $85.08. Spectrum Brands has a 52-week low of $65.27 and a 52-week high of $96.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.25). Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 68.11% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $779.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spectrum Brands

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,949,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 324,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,878,000 after buying an additional 108,076 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 1,615.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 55,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after buying an additional 52,577 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,424,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 273.6% during the 4th quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 76,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,070,000 after buying an additional 55,727 shares in the last quarter.

About Spectrum Brands

(Get Free Report)

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.