Sovryn Price Tops $0.46 on Major Exchanges (SOV)

Sovryn (SOV) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 10th. Over the last seven days, Sovryn has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Sovryn has a total market cap of $8.41 million and $22,031.19 worth of Sovryn was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sovryn token can now be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00000753 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Sovryn Token Profile

Sovryn’s launch date was August 26th, 2020. Sovryn’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,273,253 tokens. The official message board for Sovryn is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5314067.0. Sovryn’s official website is sovryn.app. The Reddit community for Sovryn is https://reddit.com/r/sovryn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sovryn’s official Twitter account is @sovrynbtc.

Buying and Selling Sovryn

According to CryptoCompare, “Sovryn (SOV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Sovryn has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 64,215,601.23881336 in circulation. The last known price of Sovryn is 0.46580221 USD and is up 0.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $87,539.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sovryn.app/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sovryn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sovryn should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sovryn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

