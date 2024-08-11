Southland Equity Partners LLC Takes $206,000 Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Southland Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 464 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,868,620 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,319,358,000 after acquiring an additional 493,126 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,973,266 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,726,102,000 after purchasing an additional 272,741 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,284,269 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,907,079,000 after acquiring an additional 73,634 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,131,066 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,731,016,000 after purchasing an additional 374,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,494,373 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,516,222,000 after buying an additional 88,977 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $463.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,022,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,568,958. The stock has a market cap of $164.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.65, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $437.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $404.02. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $254.85 and a 12 month high of $468.78.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.24. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.16, for a total value of $68,103.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 883 shares in the company, valued at $343,628.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.41, for a total transaction of $236,175.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,226,681.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Brosius sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.16, for a total transaction of $68,103.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,628.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,766 shares of company stock worth $6,802,276 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on ISRG shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $487.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $462.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $442.30.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

