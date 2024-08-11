Southland Equity Partners LLC Acquires 4,277 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Southland Equity Partners LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 70.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,277 shares during the quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 132.8% in the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 227.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance
Shares of JPM traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $205.80. The stock had a trading volume of 5,540,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,292,017. The firm has a market capitalization of $590.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.92. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $135.19 and a 12 month high of $217.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $203.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.09.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.66%.
Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
In other news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 11,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total value of $2,347,034.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,550,454.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total transaction of $885,869.75. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,452,180.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marianne Lake sold 11,734 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total transaction of $2,347,034.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,550,454.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,533 shares of company stock worth $5,310,756. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
JPM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $211.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $221.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $212.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.71.
Read Our Latest Analysis on JPM
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Chase & Co.
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cassava Sciences: A Hot Stock to Trade, Invest, or Avoid?
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/5 – 8/9
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- The Cannabis Sector: Profitability Takes Center Stage
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.