SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) PT Raised to $6.00 at Northland Securities

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Northland Securities from $5.50 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Northland Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.20% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of SoundHound AI from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.08.

SoundHound AI Stock Down 6.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ SOUN traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.87. 38,585,902 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,062,422. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.62 and its 200 day moving average is $4.66. SoundHound AI has a fifty-two week low of $1.49 and a fifty-two week high of $10.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 8.84 and a current ratio of 8.84.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). SoundHound AI had a negative return on equity of 163.00% and a negative net margin of 183.49%. The business had revenue of $13.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that SoundHound AI will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SoundHound AI

In other news, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 208,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total transaction of $1,196,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 659,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,792,303.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 116,504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total transaction of $460,190.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 953,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,765,665.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 208,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total transaction of $1,196,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 659,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,792,303.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 625,728 shares of company stock worth $3,011,476. Insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SOUN. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in SoundHound AI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in SoundHound AI in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in SoundHound AI in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SoundHound AI in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in SoundHound AI in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 19.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SoundHound AI Company Profile

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

Featured Articles

