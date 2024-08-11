SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Price Target Increased to $6.00 by Analysts at Northland Securities

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Free Report) had its price target raised by Northland Securities from $5.50 to $6.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Northland Securities currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

SOUN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded SoundHound AI from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $7.08.

Get SoundHound AI alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI Stock Down 6.5 %

Shares of SoundHound AI stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.87. The company had a trading volume of 38,585,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,062,422. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 8.84 and a current ratio of 8.84. SoundHound AI has a fifty-two week low of $1.49 and a fifty-two week high of $10.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.62 and its 200-day moving average is $4.66. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 2.77.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). SoundHound AI had a negative return on equity of 163.00% and a negative net margin of 183.49%. The firm had revenue of $13.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that SoundHound AI will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SoundHound AI

In other news, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 104,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $520,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 883,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,417,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 104,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $520,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 883,570 shares in the company, valued at $4,417,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 67,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $274,695.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,069,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,322,141.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 625,728 shares of company stock valued at $3,011,476 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in SoundHound AI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

SoundHound AI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SoundHound AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoundHound AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.